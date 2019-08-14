Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 505,623 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.43% of Tetra Tech worth $18,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 2,177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.58. The company had a trading volume of 11,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,343. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.94. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $86.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $100,872.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,243.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total value of $58,679.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,483.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,375 shares of company stock worth $7,054,003 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

