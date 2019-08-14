Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 54,307 Shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,307 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.71% of ACI Worldwide worth $27,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $750,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 78.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,508,516.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 271,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after buying an additional 271,533 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,126,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,700,000 after buying an additional 59,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,155,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,021,000 after buying an additional 120,493 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.61. The company had a trading volume of 55,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.10. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $35.86.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $297.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.55 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.14%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ACI Worldwide Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

