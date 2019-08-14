Richard Tyson Buys 2,654 Shares of Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) Stock

Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) insider Richard Tyson acquired 2,654 shares of Vitec Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,124 ($14.69) per share, for a total transaction of £29,830.96 ($38,979.43).

Shares of Vitec Group stock opened at GBX 1,100 ($14.37) on Wednesday. Vitec Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and a one year high of GBX 1,430 ($18.69). The stock has a market capitalization of $498.17 million and a P/E ratio of 14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,097.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Vitec Group’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

VTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Vitec Group from GBX 1,225 ($16.01) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Vitec Group

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, and photographic applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

