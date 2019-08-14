Ridley (ASX:RIC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.13

Ridley Co. Ltd (ASX:RIC)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.01. Ridley shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 262,947 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.13. The stock has a market cap of $307.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29.

About Ridley (ASX:RIC)

Ridley Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides animal nutrition solutions in Australasia. It operates through two segments, AgriProducts and Property. The company provides its animal nutrition solutions to food producers in dairy, poultry, pig, aquaculture, sheep, and beef industries; laboratory animals in the research sector; and the equine and canine markets in the recreational sector.

