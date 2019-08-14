Rimbit (RBT) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Rimbit has a market capitalization of $100,633.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rimbit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, Rimbit has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Rimbit

Rimbit (CRYPTO:RBT) is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com/forums. Rimbit’s official website is www.rimbit.com.

Buying and Selling Rimbit

Rimbit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rimbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rimbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

