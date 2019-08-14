Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Shares Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RBA. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,558,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,993,000 after purchasing an additional 73,089 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,425,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,448,000 after purchasing an additional 57,519 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,415,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,003,000 after purchasing an additional 255,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,193,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,573,000 after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 564,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 259,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.50 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.89. 77,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,272. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $38.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.05.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.