River Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.3% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Visa to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.46.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at $630,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,599,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,765,283. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.94. The company has a market cap of $355.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $184.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

