RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect that RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RMR Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. RMR Group reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RMR Group will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RMR Group.

Get RMR Group alerts:

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). RMR Group had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $143.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.10 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RMR. Oppenheimer raised shares of RMR Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. S&P Equity Research raised shares of RMR Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of RMR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of RMR Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

In other news, major shareholder Housing Properties Trus Senior sold 2,637,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,496,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 55.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in RMR Group by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in RMR Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 11,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its stake in RMR Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in RMR Group by 333.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

RMR stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $43.60. 541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,004. RMR Group has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $98.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.09%.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.