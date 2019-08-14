Robecosam AG Cuts Position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Robecosam AG decreased its holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter worth $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 114.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.85. Ingredion Inc has a 1-year low of $74.94 and a 1-year high of $107.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.21.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.61%. Ingredion’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.13%.

Several analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ingredion from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ingredion from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In related news, CFO James D. Gray acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.37 per share, with a total value of $78,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,948.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.