Robecosam AG Decreases Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Robecosam AG decreased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in CF Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 134,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 175,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $1,083,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 100,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $5,099,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,872.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,765 shares of company stock worth $6,333,641 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on CF Industries from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CF Industries from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $59.00 price target on CF Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.16.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.58. 57,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,504. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.92.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.47. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

