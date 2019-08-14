Robecosam AG Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,685. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $157.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.61 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 33.05%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.89.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $324,687.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,214 shares in the company, valued at $9,060,334.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $432,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,928 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,722 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.