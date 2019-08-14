Robecosam AG Lowers Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Robecosam AG lowered its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 16.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,419,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,546 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,172,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,509,000 after purchasing an additional 700,278 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 47.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,790,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,214,000 after purchasing an additional 579,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,846,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADM stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.15. The company had a trading volume of 81,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,928. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, CFO Ray G. Young purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $124,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 5,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

