Robert W. Baird Reiterates “$90.00” Price Target for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price objective on Target (NYSE:TGT) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Target from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Target from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.06.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE TGT traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,744,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,206. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61. Target has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $370,507.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $691,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,650. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,980,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,727,000 after acquiring an additional 381,831 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 30,467 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Target by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.