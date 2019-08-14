Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Stake Lowered by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 40,622 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 5.69% of Rogers worth $182,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Rogers by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,528,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 0.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 550,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.80.

Shares of ROG traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.45. 3,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,617. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 2.16.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Rogers had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Rogers’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

