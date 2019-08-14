Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 156 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in PPG Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $463,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $265,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PPG Industries news, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 674 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.16, for a total transaction of $72,225.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $1,628,436.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,743.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,862. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Buckingham Research increased their target price on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup set a $133.00 target price on PPG Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Shares of PPG stock traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, reaching $110.91. 20,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,928. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.37 and a 52 week high of $121.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.49.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

