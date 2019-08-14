Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 75 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5,049.8% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,084,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,805,000 after buying an additional 1,063,080 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 50,843.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 485,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,550,000 after buying an additional 484,542 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 416,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,073,000 after buying an additional 132,984 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 665,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,258,000 after buying an additional 68,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 345,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,739,000 after buying an additional 61,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on BlackRock from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.03.

NYSE BLK traded down $2.63 on Wednesday, reaching $413.81. The company had a trading volume of 191,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $464.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.79 and a 52-week high of $492.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

