Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $28,911.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,367.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $1,472,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 320,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,567,269.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,495 shares of company stock worth $5,224,839. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

TPX traded down $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $81.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.95.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 72.95%. The firm had revenue of $722.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TPX shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

