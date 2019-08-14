Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 127.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the first quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 666.5% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 22,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

DELL traded down $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.70. 30,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.31. Dell Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.47.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Dell had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $21.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.24 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell news, insider Allison Dew sold 22,590 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 303,753 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $15,880,206.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,441,477 shares of company stock valued at $75,859,006. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dell from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dell from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

