Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $497,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Live Your Vision LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VSS traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $98.00. The company had a trading volume of 56,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,417. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.02. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $115.77.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.