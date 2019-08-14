Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rosehill Resources Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. Its principally producing assets located in Texas and New Mexico and its investment activity will be focused on the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. Rosehill Resources Inc., formerly known as KLR Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rosehill Resources in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rosehill Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.

ROSE opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Rosehill Resources has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The company has a market cap of $81.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 3.41.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $3.10. Rosehill Resources had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 104.39%. The business had revenue of $71.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rosehill Resources will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rosehill Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rosehill Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Rosehill Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Rosehill Resources by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rosehill Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rosehill Resources Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

