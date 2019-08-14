Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.78. 766,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,051,665. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $52.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,539,478 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $115,882,000 after buying an additional 211,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,055,719 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $459,453,000 after buying an additional 794,347 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11.4% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 8,532 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

