Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.85

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 13889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Numis Securities raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.332 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile (NYSE:RBS)

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

