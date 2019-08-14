Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) Declares Dividend of GBX 14

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) announced a dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of RBS stock opened at GBX 201.40 ($2.63) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.83. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196.89 ($2.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 220.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 294.75 ($3.85).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

