Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) declared a dividend on Friday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.332 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Shares of RBS opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $7.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Numis Securities raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Macquarie lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Scotland Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

