Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.799 per share by the energy company on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

RDS.A opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $233.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $70.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.62.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDS.A. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.