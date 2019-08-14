Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 29,994.5% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,625,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,980,000 after buying an additional 1,619,703 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17,582.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 511,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,156,000 after purchasing an additional 508,670 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 596,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,434,000 after purchasing an additional 205,670 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 268.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,723,000 after purchasing an additional 191,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 108.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 335,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,981,000 after purchasing an additional 174,233 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PH traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,503. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.05. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $140.82 and a twelve month high of $193.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 336 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total transaction of $52,671.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Parker-Hannifin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.50.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

