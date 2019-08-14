Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 226 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northstar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Argus cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup set a $156.00 price target on Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clorox from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.07.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total value of $526,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 20,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $3,215,086.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,776 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.97. 12,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $140.82 and a 12-month high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

