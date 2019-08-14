Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 24,612 Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,612 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $10,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Southern Copper by 0.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 12.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 7.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCCO. Macquarie began coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

NYSE:SCCO traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,910. Southern Copper Corp has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

