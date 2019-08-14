Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 6,446 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $12,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 53.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $456,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,931 shares in the company, valued at $12,489,372.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total value of $53,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,555.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,422 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JKHY traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.11. 2,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,429. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $163.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.40.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.25.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

