Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 116,737 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $13,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 8.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 131,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.9% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. UBS Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

NYSE:EMN traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,965. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

