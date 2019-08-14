Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $10,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christa L. Sorenson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.73, for a total transaction of $56,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $4,012,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,906 shares of company stock valued at $17,697,674. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQR traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $80.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.58. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $62.40 and a 12-month high of $81.88.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $669.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.59 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Argus increased their price objective on Equity Residential to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

