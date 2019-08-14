Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $9,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSS. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 326.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 669,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,608,000 after acquiring an additional 512,668 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,842,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,448,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,733,000 after acquiring an additional 260,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,075,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,137,000 after acquiring an additional 195,996 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Total System Services stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.39. 5,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.10. Total System Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $138.66.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Total System Services had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSS shares. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 price target on Total System Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Total System Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Total System Services to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Guggenheim cut Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cowen cut Total System Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total System Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

