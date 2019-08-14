RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Holdings Lowered by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of RPT Realty worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 13.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 8.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at $224,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $976.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $14.42.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $57.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.07 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

