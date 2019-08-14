Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rudolph Technologies is a worldwide leader in the design, development, manufacture and support of high-performance process control metrology, defect inspection and data analysis systems used by semiconductor device manufacturers. Rudolph provides a full-fab solution through its families of proprietary products that provide critical yield-enhancing information, enabling microelectronic device manufacturers to drive down costs and time to market. Rudolph has enhanced the competitiveness of its products in the marketplace by anticipating and addressing many emerging trends driving the semiconductor industry’s growth. Rudolph’s strategy for continued technological and market leadership includes aggressive research and development of complementary metrology and inspection solutions. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RTEC. ValuEngine downgraded Rudolph Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Dougherty & Co downgraded Rudolph Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rudolph Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of Rudolph Technologies stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. Rudolph Technologies has a one year low of $18.13 and a one year high of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 8.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.80.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Rudolph Technologies had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rudolph Technologies will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 529.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 206.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 3,528.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 2,950.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

