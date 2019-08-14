RWE (FRA:RWE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

RWE (FRA:RWE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RWE has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Macquarie set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €25.29 ($29.41).

FRA:RWE traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €25.33 ($29.45). 1,792,796 shares of the company were exchanged. RWE has a 52-week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52-week high of €23.28 ($27.07). The company’s 50 day moving average is €23.74.

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

