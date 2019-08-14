Sandy Spring Bank Buys 768 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,687 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,851 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,096 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $420.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.10.

Boeing stock traded down $10.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $322.44. The stock had a trading volume of 305,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,727. The company has a market capitalization of $189.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $353.54. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

