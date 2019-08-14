Sandy Spring Bank Has $3.41 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 27.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,748 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 19,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $49.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,538,806. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $43.95 and a 1-year high of $64.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.08.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

