Sandy Spring Bank Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,604 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 5,890 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 2,750 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 15,608 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total transaction of $2,419,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,569.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $9,195,620 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $320.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.06.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.34. The company had a trading volume of 207,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $287.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.38.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.