Sandy Spring Bank Sells 814 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 525 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $619,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock traded down $5.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.89. The company had a trading volume of 55,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,423. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $138.65 and a 12-month high of $211.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.67.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.83.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

