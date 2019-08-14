Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ALNY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Sanofi has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sanofi pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals does not pay a dividend. Sanofi pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sanofi and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanofi 0 5 5 0 2.50 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 0 4 12 0 2.75

Sanofi presently has a consensus target price of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.06%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $121.13, suggesting a potential upside of 52.94%. Given Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sanofi.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sanofi and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanofi $39.60 billion 2.65 $4.28 billion $3.13 13.41 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals $74.91 million 117.61 -$761.49 million ($7.57) -10.46

Sanofi has higher revenue and earnings than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sanofi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sanofi and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanofi 12.20% 18.18% 9.78% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals -848.70% -56.42% -43.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of Sanofi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sanofi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis. The company also provides Jevtana, a taxane derivative for prostate cancer; Taxotere, a taxoid for cancers; Eloxatin, an agent for colorectal cancer; Thymoglobulin, an immunosuppressive and immunomodulating agent; Mozobil, a hematopoietic stem cell mobilizer; and Zaltrap, a protein for metastatic colorectal cancer. In addition, it offers Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Lantus, Toujeo, Apidra, and Insuman insulins; Amaryl, an oral sulfonylurea; Lyxumia/Adlyxin, a GLP-1 receptor agonist; Soliqua 100/33/Suliqua, an insulin glargine and lixisenatide combination to treat diabetes; Admelog/Insulin lispro insulin; Praluent, a cholesterol-lowering drug; and Multaq, an anti-arrhythmic drug for atrial fibrillation. Further, the company provides Plavix, an anti-platelet agent for atherothrombotic conditions; Lovenox, a heparin for the prophylaxis and venous thromboembolism and acute coronary syndrome; Aprovel and CoAprovel anti-hypertensives; Renagel and Renvela oral phosphate binders for patients undergoing dialysis; Synvisc and Synvisc-One viscosupplements for osteoarthritis; Stilnox for insomnia; and Allegra for seasonal allergic rhinitis and uncomplicated hives. Additionally, it offers consumer health care products and generic medicines; and pediatric, influenza, adult and adolescent booster, meningitis, and travel and endemic vaccines. Sanofi has strategic alliance with Sensile Medical Ltd.; collaboration with Evotec AG; and partnership with REVOLUTION Medicines, Inc. The company was formerly known as Sanofi-Aventis and changed its name to Sanofi in May 2011. Sanofi was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases. It provides ONPATTRO (patisiran), a lipid complex injection for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults. The company's development programs include Vutrisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trials to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; and Lumasiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic, which is in Phase III clinical trials for glycolate oxidase to treat primary hyperoxaluria type 1. It is also developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia; and Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating hemophilia A and B with or without inhibitors. In addition, the company engages in the development of Cemdisiran for complement-mediated diseases; ALN-AAT02 to treat alpha-1 anti-trypsin deficiency-associated liver disease; ALN-HBV02 for treating chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and other earlier-stage programs. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic alliances primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

