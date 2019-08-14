SANUWAVE Health (SNWV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect SANUWAVE Health to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.49 million. On average, analysts expect SANUWAVE Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNWV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 574,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,356. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13. SANUWAVE Health has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -1.56.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications worldwide. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

