Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) PT Set at $17.00 by Evercore ISI

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) received a $17.00 price target from Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SVRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Savara from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Savara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Savara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Savara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.37.

Get Savara alerts:

SVRA traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,611. Savara has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $95.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.21.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Savara will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Savara news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 40,215 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $95,309.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,860.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 58,357 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $138,306.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,303.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 99,472 shares of company stock valued at $235,758 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the second quarter valued at $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Savara by 67.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Savara during the second quarter worth about $59,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Savara during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Savara during the first quarter worth about $83,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.