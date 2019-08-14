savedroid (SVD) Hits Market Capitalization of $689,443.00

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One savedroid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, Tidex and Bancor Network. In the last week, savedroid has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. savedroid has a market cap of $689,443.00 and $137.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About savedroid

SVD is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. savedroid’s official website is ico.savedroid.com. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for savedroid is medium.com/@ico_8796. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX, Tidex and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire savedroid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase savedroid using one of the exchanges listed above.

