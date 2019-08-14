Scanet World Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $381,117.00 (SWC)

Scanet World Coin (CURRENCY:SWC) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Scanet World Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $381,117.00 worth of Scanet World Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Scanet World Coin has traded 37.3% higher against the US dollar. One Scanet World Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scanet World Coin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $477.66 or 0.04497805 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00047094 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000955 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Scanet World Coin

SWC is a token. It launched on May 15th, 2018. Scanet World Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 362,486,783 tokens. Scanet World Coin’s official website is www.scanetchain.io. The official message board for Scanet World Coin is t.me/scanetchain_news. Scanet World Coin’s official Twitter account is @Scanetchain_SWC.

Scanet World Coin Token Trading

Scanet World Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scanet World Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scanet World Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scanet World Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scanet World Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scanet World Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.