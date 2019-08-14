Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Sells 465 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,699 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 83.0% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 506.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,981,316. The company has a market cap of $230.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.17%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $79,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,047 shares of company stock valued at $234,591 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

