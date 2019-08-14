Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Shares Up 2.8%

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) shot up 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73.

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter. Scientific Industries had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.17%.

About Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND)

Scientific Industries, Inc provides benchtop laboratory equipment, customized catalyst research instruments, and bioprocessing systems and products worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, and multi-vessel vortex mixers and orbital shakers.

