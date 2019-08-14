Scorpio Tankers Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,880 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,493% compared to the average volume of 118 put options.

Shares of STNG stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 24,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,040. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $30.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 16.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -8.77%.

STNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $40.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $38.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,794,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,670 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 730,489 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at $9,920,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at $6,330,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 76.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 178,900 shares in the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

