SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Price Hits $0.0008

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Crex24. In the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market cap of $20,190.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv.

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

