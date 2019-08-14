SCRL (SCRL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.47 Million

SCRL (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, SCRL has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. SCRL has a total market capitalization of $14.47 million and approximately $215,552.00 worth of SCRL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SCRL token can now be purchased for about $0.0752 or 0.00000828 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Hotbit, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00268265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.03 or 0.01379904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00022803 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00093440 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000461 BTC.

SCRL Token Profile

SCRL launched on April 17th, 2018. SCRL’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,494,931 tokens. The official message board for SCRL is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla. SCRL’s official website is www.scroll.network. SCRL’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll.

Buying and Selling SCRL

SCRL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDAX, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

