SEA (NYSE:SE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of SEA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SEA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

SEA stock opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.26. SEA has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.24.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $578.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.65 million. SEA had a negative net margin of 140.24% and a negative return on equity of 272.42%. On average, research analysts predict that SEA will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its stake in shares of SEA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 6,249,868 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $146,997,000 after acquiring an additional 379,200 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,670,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,214,100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,384,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,802,275 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $93,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,830,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $60,793,000 after acquiring an additional 820,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

